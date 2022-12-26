Shimla: Following the Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak scam, the State Government has immediately suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur.

The decision was taken keeping in view the instance of leakage of question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) to be held on 25th of this month.

While interacting with media, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan said that it was also apprehended that this malpractice was going on for quite some time and prima facie, it appears that the Commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

Also Read: Six accused sent on police remand

Naresh Chauhan said that the State Government led by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was committed to ensuring zero tolerance against corruption and has taken this historic decision to ensure complete transparency in the functioning of the Commission.

“This would help in instilling faith in the job-seeking youth in recruitment agencies,” Chauhan stated.

Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister said that on the directions of the Chief Minister the ADG SV&ACB has constituted an SIT to look into more revelations regarding alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by HPSSC.

He said that the team would be led by DIG SVACB, G Sivakumar and assisted by 3 Superintendents of Police, 4 Additional Superintendents of Police and 3 Deputy Superintendents of Police and other senior officers. He said that they would conduct investigations into the allegations. He said that a separate technical team has also been constituted to assist with the ongoing investigation in Hamirpur.