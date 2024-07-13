In a striking political turn of events, the Congress party emerged victorious in the recently held bye-elections for the Dehra and Nalagarh Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, while narrowly losing the Hamirpur seat by a thin margin. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has termed this success a resounding rejection of money-driven politics, mocking the BJP’s much-touted ‘Operation Lotus.’

The bye-election results saw Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur securing a decisive win in Dehra with a margin of 9,399 votes, while Hardeep Singh Bawa clinched the Nalagarh seat by 8,990 votes. These victories mark significant milestones for the Congress, particularly in Dehra, where the party had not won for the past 25 years.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his gratitude to the voters and praised the dedication of Congress party workers. “This is a victory for the voters of the state and the dedicated efforts of Congress party workers,” he said. “The people have shown dust to those who betrayed their faith. This is a victory by defeating those who believe in luring people with money power. It is a victory over ‘Dhan Bal’ (money power).”

CM Sukhu emphasized that the election results strongly rebuke the politics of horse-trading. “The voters have delivered a strong rebuke to the politics of horse trading and have voted to maintain political integrity in the state,” he remarked. He highlighted that this outcome sends a clear message across the country, predicting that no candidate in Himachal Pradesh would dare engage in horse trading for the next 50 years.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the results, CM Sukhu noted the sustained attempts to destabilize the government since February 28, 2024, which have now been effectively thwarted. With these victories, the number of Congress party MLAs in the assembly has risen to 40, bolstering the party’s position in the state.

In a scathing critique, CM Sukhu criticized the leader of the opposition, Jairam Thakur, for his persistent claims of forming a BJP government in the state and at the center before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He termed the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ a colossal failure, accusing Jairam Thakur of misleading the public with false and exaggerated claims. “Despite the clear mandate of the public, Jairam Thakur continued misleading the people of the state by making false and exaggerated claims,” Sukhu stated.

The Chief Minister also condemned the actions of three independent MLAs, accusing them of imposing the bye-elections on the people by conspiring to overthrow the government. “Rather than supporting the opposition in the assembly, these MLAs left the state for a month and staged a protest to have their resignations accepted outside the Vidhan Sabha. The public has given a befitting reply to their obstinacy through the election results,” he said. CM Sukhu believes this outcome serves as a stern lesson to those attempting to destabilize the Congress government in the state.