Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the issue between cement plants and truck operator’s union would be sorted out and people of the state would get cement at cheaper rates.

In a statement issued by Sukhu, he said that the state government was concerned about the issue related to cement plants in the state.

He said that the whole issue was between the Cement Plant management and the Truck Operators’ Union and that will be resolved soon.

The whole issue started when Adani Group suspended operations for an indefinite period of time in two of its plants located at Barmana in the Bilaspur district and in Darlaghat in the Solan district. The company had been demanding Truck Operators’ union to reduce its freight charges.

The management of the company claimed that it is under huge pressure to reduce operational costs. In a letter written to the truck operator’s union, the management claimed that due to such high transportation costs, it was very difficult to compete in the market in the current market scenario. The company blamed this move on the adamant behaviour of the truck operator’s union.

Meanwhile, truck operators are protesting against this move and have been demanding the company to restart the operations in their plant.