Police to examine recruitments of last 3 years

Hamirpur: Six accused, who were arrested for leaking and selling question papers of the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) examination, have been sent on police remand for the next four days.

The accused Uma Azad, her son Nikhil Azad, Sanjeev Sharma, Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma were presented in District Court, Hamirpur from where they were sent on remand till December 28.

The exam that was scheduled to take place on Sunday has been cancelled after a team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint that an officer of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission is selling the question papers of the foresaid exam and is demanding Rs 2,50,000 in lieu of providing the question paper.

After verifying the facts, the Vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended the accused with cash and question papers.

The team also searched the house of the accused from where it recovered some important documents. A considerable amount of currency and other incriminating evidence have also been recovered.

Meanwhile, the police has decided to examine the recruitments that have been made during the last three years. This has been done because, Uma Azad, the main accused has been serving in the secret branch of the Commission for the last three years and the chances of paper being leaked and sold during this period are very high. The process of all recruitment is finalized from the secret branch itself.

In the last three years, hundreds of candidates were recruited in various departments including Education Department, Health, Electricity Board, sub-inspector in the police department, Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Department.