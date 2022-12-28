Chandigarh: A 26-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped in Chandigarh.

As per information, a girl was kept confined in a house in Sector 39 and was reportedly raped by two accused for 4 days.

The victim somehow managed to escape from captivity and approached Sector 39 police station on Monday and lodged a rape complaint. The police raided the house and arrested one accused while another succeeded to flee.

The victim told police that she came to Mohali to look for a job around 20 days ago and was staying with a friend.

The victim was known to one accused.

Previous articleJOA paper leak scam: Vigilance receives eight more complaints of irregularities in exams
Next articleBobby ‘Vella’ IGMC Langar resumes; Electricity, Water supply restored
Rahul Bhandari
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last 15 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR