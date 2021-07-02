Shimla: In a shocking incident, a 2.5 years old girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy in Nerwa tehsil, district Shimla.

According to the reports, the accused found the girl alone in her house and lured her on the pretext of playing. He took the girl to the nearby field and raped her.

Her mother reached the field after she heard her daughter screaming in pain and at the same time, the accused fled from the spot.

Her mother immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Taking immediate action, a police team arrested the accused. He was later handed over to his parents and will be presented in the juvenile court.

Meanwhile, the girl has been shifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

A case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been registered against the accused.