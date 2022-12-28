Shimla: Water and electricity supply in free langar service for patients and poor people has been restored on the order of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after 18 months.

The service that is being offered by Almighty Blessings, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) operated by Sarbjeet Singh Bobby was deemed illegal in August 2021 and its water and electricity connection were disconnected.

In September, the IGMC administration with the help of police shut down the langar services while Bobby was recovering from a kidney transplant.

Bobby has been serving free langar at IGMC premises to patients and their families since 2014. The organisation serves free food to around 3,000 persons on daily basis.

This triggered massive opposition from the people and the NGO alike who staged various protests and urged the previous BJP-led government to immediately restore the connections.

On Monday, he met the newly elected CM Sukhu and apprised him of the activities of the NGO. Taking immediate action, CM ordered the concerned authorities to restore the electricity and water supply in the langar premises. Bobby also invited CM to visit the langar premises.

Also Read: IGMC faces public ire for closing free langar services

MS, IGMC Rahul Rao said that the 24-hour electricity and water supply connection in the langar premises has been restored.

DDU administration asks Nodal Welfare to vacate langar premises

Nofal Welfare and Charitable Society, that runs free Langer service in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital, Shimla has been directed to vacate the premises by December 31. The NGO has been serving Langer to patients and their family members at the old X-ray Department and old CMO vehicle parking.

The order has been issued on Tuesday by Medical Superintendent, DDU, Shimla.

As per the order, the NGO has been directed to hand over the space so that it could be used for other health services.