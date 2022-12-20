Shimla: Atleast 95.4 per cent rapes in the state that were committed in the past three years have been committed by people who are known to the victim while 4.6 per cent rapes were committed by unknown accused.

During the past three years, a total of 1,123 cases has been registered in the state against sexual offenders including 366 in 2020, 398 in 2021 and 364 in 2022 (upto October 31).

In a recent study of the State’s Police Department, it has been revealed that around 48.5 per cent of accused are known to the victim, 27.1 per cent rapes were committed during friendship, 16.5 per cent were committed due to false promises of marriage while three per cent have been committed during live in relationships.

The study further reveals that at least 10 per cent of rapes were committed by the father or stepfather of the victim, 1.6 per cent by the grandfather 6.6 per cent by the uncle and 75.7 per cent rapes are committed by other relatives.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that awareness programmes with the aegis of Panchayat Raj institutions need to be organised throughout the state.

He said that for the redressal of grievances of women, Police Department has established Women Help Desk number 1091.

“Women Police Stations have also been made functional in all districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur” he added.

Kundu said that Police Department has also started a scheme known as “Veerangna on Wheels” throughout the state for combating crime against women.

“Citizen groups and NGOs should be encouraged to increase awareness in the society,” said the DGP.