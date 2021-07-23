Mandi: A 67-year-old man has been arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl in Jogindernagar, district Mandi. The accused is a relative of the minor girl.

According to police, mother of the minor has lodged a complaint against the accused. In her complaint, she mentioned that the accused had lured the girl and raped her when she was alone.

Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after which her mother filed a complaint against the accused.

The Mandi police have arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. She said that a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.