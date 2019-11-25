Kotkhai Custodial Killing: Govt revokes suspension of Police officers

Gudiya Rape and Murder case: More than one person has committed crime, Forensic experts’

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has revoked the suspension of IG Zaidi, former Shimla SP D W Negi and former Kotkhai DSP Manoj Joshi, who earlier were suspended in connection with custodial death case of Kotkhai.

These Police officers were suspended in connection with custodial death case in Kotkhai in Gudiya murder case. In July 2017, a 16 years old schoolgirl, was raped and murdered at Kothkai in Shimla district. Police had arrested the six accused and one suspect Suraj Singh was found dead in custody at the Kotkhai police station on July 18, 2017.

During the course of investigation by state police and later CBI, it’s alleged that these police officers were involved in shielding involved police personnel and later suspended.

In another development, Gudiya rape and murder case has taken another turn as two forensic experts Dr HV Acharya, assistant director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat and Hemangi Shah, assistant director, Forensic Psychological Division, Directorate of Forensic Science, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, who conducted tests on those accused in the ‘Gudiya rape and murder’ case at the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stood by the “observation” in their report, that the crime against the 16-year-old victim had been committed by more than one person.

Forensic experts’ observation now raised a question over the investigation of CBI and renewed the fears of botched up investigations in the case.