Manali: A Singapore resident has been arrested for raping a 38-year-old Russian woman in Manali, district Kullu.

The accused has been identified as Alexander Lee Xia Jun (23), a Singapore native. The woman has been living in Manali with her mother for the past few days.

According to police, the woman in her complaint mentioned that the accused called her to his hotel room where he raped her.

Taking immediate action, police arrested the accused and started the investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.