Hamirpur: The District and Sessions Judge of Hamirpur has sentenced a rapist to 10 years imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged woman, besides a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The accused was convicted by the court on the basis of the victim’s statement and her mental state and other witnesses and medical and forensic evidence.

On December 7, 2019, a case was registered against the convict Bhuri Singh at Women’s Police Station in Hamirpur. In this case, the convict was accused of raping a mentally challenged woman.

The woman got pregnant after the rape. She later gave birth to a child. The child was proved to be of the convict through a DNA test.