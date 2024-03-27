In a startling turn of events, a professor at the Central University of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested on charges of raping a research student, stirring shock and condemnation across the academic community.

The accusation surfaced when the victim, a research scholar at the university, came forward with allegations against a professor, igniting immediate action from law enforcement authorities. Following the filing of a formal complaint, the Shahpur police swiftly initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

Confirming the arrest, ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur disclosed that the student accused her professor of coercing her into a private hotel in Shahpur, where the alleged assault took place. Responding to the gravity of the allegations, police registered a case against the accused professor and took him into custody.

The revelation sparked widespread protests among students, who demanded justice for the victim and the immediate suspension of the accused professor. In solidarity with the victim, students took to locking down the university campus, underscoring the urgency of addressing such grave allegations.

In a decisive move, the university administration responded by suspending the accused professor pending further investigation. This action underscores the institution’s commitment to upholding the safety and welfare of its students.