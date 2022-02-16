Baddi/Solan: An incident of abduction of a minor was reported in Baddi of Solan district. As per the report, a minor girl was pulled into a car and molested by three youths at Shitalpur village in the Baddi industrial area on Tuesday evening.

The girl belongs to a migrant family. As per the police complaint filed by the victim, she was on her way to her home after attending tuition class and three youth allegedly pulled her into their car and drove towards an isolated place.

The victim was dropped near her home. The victim informed her parents about the incident, who complained to the police.

Police have filed a case under Sections 363, 354B, 323 and 506 of the IPC for kidnapping, assault, causing hurt and criminal intimidation and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered.

Police have detained an accused and searching for the other two.

This is the second case where a woman has become a victim in broad daylight in the last one week. Earlier an employee of a private company was molested in Baddi.