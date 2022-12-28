Shimla: State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has received complaints of irregularities in eight more examinations that have been conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

This has been revealed by newly elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said that complainant no 3 is related to Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) Post Code 817. While complaint no 4 includes eight complaints regarding the recruitment of an Assistant Superintendent Jail Examination, Jail Welfare Officer, Hostel Warden, Assistant Mining Inspector, Store Keeper, Traffic Inspector, JE Civil and Language Teacher.

Several other complaints were lodged in Hamirpur police station according to which a class-IV employee of the Commission used to take bribes from candidates to help them in qualifying for the examination.

In another complaint, it was mentioned that the majority of recruitments were conducted from a particular examination centre.

He said that most of these complaints were received through WhatsApp and on the police’s official website. He said that these complaints are being verified and stern action will be taken against those who will be found guilty.