Shimla: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old girl in Kotkhai Tehsil, district Shimla.

The accused is native of Bihar and works as a carpenter while the girl is a native of Nepal.

According to the complaint lodged by victim’s parents, the accused is their neighbour for the past one year. On Thursday, carpenter entered their room and raped their daughter, police report said.

After committing the crime accused fled from the spot. Meanwhile, the police launched manhunt and arrested the accused from nearby area. The medical examination of the girl has also been conducted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Theog Kulvinder Singh confirmed the report and said a case under section 376 and 452 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is being carried out. The accused will be presented in the Court.