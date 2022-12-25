Shimla: Assistant Professor, Hospital Administration, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla Dr Rahul Rao has been given the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent (MS) of IGMC. 

An official notification has been issued on Saturday by the state government. 

As per the notification, Dr Rao will hold the charge of MS in addition to his own duties with immediate effect till further orders. However, he will be working on his pay scale without any extra remuneration. 

The post of MS became vacant after the previous MS Dr Janak Raj contested and won the state’s legislative assembly elections from the Bharmour seat. 

Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

