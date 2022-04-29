Mandi: Despite making tall claims about providing employment in the state, BJP leader has been seen dodging questions from the youth over employment.

In a video that went viral on social media, during a public meeting in a panchayat in Mandi district, BJP MLA from Balh Inder Singh Gandhi was seen ducking questions on employment by unemployed youths.

While addressing the people during a public meeting, he was talking about how the government during the last four years have done exceptional work. This enraged several youths who were present in the meeting.

The youths started to ask questions from the MLA. In the viral video, youth were seen saying that they have been preparing for competitive exams for the past four years and the government has not filled vacant seats in Public Works Department.

The youth claimed that after the recent incident of examination paper getting leaked, they are worried that the recruitment might be cancelled.

Seeing the anger of the youth, the MLA ignored their questions and he ended and left the meeting abruptly.

The video is making rounds on social media and is drawing criticism from people, especially the youth. Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states in the unemployment rate and has more than eight lakh, unemployed people.