Shimla – In a significant move, the state government has directed that resident doctors in medical colleges will no longer be required to work shifts exceeding 12 hours, including on-call duties. This new directive, issued on Thursday, addresses long-standing concerns about the excessive workload and mental strain resident doctors face in institutions such as Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, Chamiyana, Tanda, and other state medical colleges.

The order mandates that the principals of these medical colleges adjust the duty rosters to reflect the new guidelines. Additionally, the colleges are required to submit a compliance report to the government within a week. This change comes after decades of resident doctors being subjected to gruelling 36-hour shifts, leading to considerable mental distress due to the continuous workload.

The government has also emphasized in the new orders that, for security reasons, resident doctors’ shifts should end before 7:00 pm. This adjustment is in response to growing concerns about the safety of medical professionals, particularly following a heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which prompted resident doctors across the country to raise alarms about their working hours and security.

A resident doctor commented, “This system was centuries old, and changing it will bring much-needed relief. The mental burden due to excessive work will also be significantly reduced.”

The decision comes in the wake of widespread protests by doctors following the tragic murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. The incident highlighted the urgent need for reform, with doctors across the nation demanding changes in working hours and better security measures. The government’s latest orders reflect a direct response to these demands, aiming to protect the well-being and safety of medical professionals in the state.