Shimla — In a significant boost to healthcare services, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the filling of 489 new posts at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty (AIMSS) Chamiyana. This initiative aims to address the current shortage of medical professionals and support staff, which has been impacting emergency services and overall healthcare quality across the state.

IGMC Shimla, along with other medical institutes in Himachal Pradesh, has been plagued with understaffing issues, severely affecting its ability to provide timely and effective emergency care. As a result, many patients have had to be referred to nearby institutions like PGI Chandigarh for better medical services. The new positions are expected to alleviate these pressures and improve patient care significantly.

IGMC Shimla will see the addition of several positions to better serve its growing patient base. The new posts include:

General Medicine : 10

: 10 Pediatrics : 3

: 3 Orthopedics : 2

: 2 Emergency Medicine : 2

: 2 Ophthalmology : 2

: 2 Dermatology : 1

: 1 ENT: 1

This expansion is expected to meet the increasing demand for specialized medical services, ensuring that residents receive comprehensive care without the need for frequent referrals.

At AIMSS Chamiyana, the focus will be on strengthening its specialist departments. The newly sanctioned positions include:

Urology : 1

: 1 Cardiology : 1

: 1 Nephrology : 1

: 1 Neurology : 1

: 1 Neurosurgery : 1

: 1 Endocrinology : 1

: 1 Gastroenterology: 1

These additions will enhance the institute’s ability to offer specialized health services, addressing critical needs in these high-demand areas.

In addition to the specialist doctors, the government has approved the hiring of a substantial number of paramedical and support staff, including:

400 Staff Nurses

43 Operation Theatre Assistants

11 Nursing Orderly Cum Dressers

2 Dieticians

1 Physiotherapist

4 Data Entry Operators

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. Alongside the upgrades at IGMC and AIMSS, the state government is also recruiting for 462 positions at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.