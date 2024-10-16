Shimla: Two patients, a 17-year-old from Mandi and a 25-year-old from Kullu, have succumbed to scrub typhus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. The patients were admitted to the hospital several days ago, but their health deteriorated, leading to their deaths on Tuesday. This brings the total death toll from scrub typhus at IGMC to four, with two earlier victims being an elderly person from Mandi and a resident of Panthaghati, Shimla.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Rahul Rao confirmed the fatalities, highlighting the growing concern over scrub typhus in the region. Medical professionals have urged the public to remain vigilant, as early detection and prompt treatment are crucial in managing the disease.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus, a disease caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi, is spread through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites). It is most common in areas with dense vegetation, particularly in rural regions where grass and weeds are prevalent.

Symptoms and Warning Signs

The early symptoms of scrub typhus often resemble those of common viral infections, making it difficult to diagnose without medical testing. However, doctors at IGMC have outlined key symptoms to watch for:

High fever

Severe joint pain and body stiffness

Body aches

Neck infections

Swollen lymph nodes, especially lumps under the arms

If anyone experiences these symptoms, especially after spending time in areas with overgrown vegetation, they are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Prevention Measures

While there is no vaccine for scrub typhus, taking preventive steps can significantly reduce the risk of infection. Maintaining cleanliness in and around living spaces is key. The following preventive measures are recommended:

Personal Hygiene: Regular bathing and washing of clothes help in reducing the risk of exposure to mites. Environmental Cleanliness: Keeping the surroundings free from weeds, grass, and overgrown vegetation is essential. Use of Insect Repellents: Applying insect repellent on exposed skin can offer protection against mite bites. Proper Waste Disposal: Ensuring that garbage and organic waste are properly managed can help reduce the habitat for mites.

Doctors stress that early detection is vital for survival, as untreated scrub typhus can lead to severe complications, including organ failure and death. With cases rising in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in areas like Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla, the health department is urging people to be proactive about their health and hygiene.