Shimla – Healthcare services across Himachal Pradesh will be significantly impacted as doctors in both government and private hospitals have announced a 24-hour strike, set to begin at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, and end at 6 am on Sunday, August 18. The strike is in response to the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor at a medical college in West Bengal, which has sparked outrage among the medical community nationwide.

During the strike, OPDs in hospitals across the state will remain closed as doctors protest the horrific crime and demand swift justice for the victim. However, emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that critical care is available for those in need. Doctors will only be called in for severe medical emergencies during this period.

Dr. Rajesh Rana, President of the State Medical Officer Association, emphasized the importance of this protest, stating, “We are deeply disturbed by the tragic incident in West Bengal. Our strike is a stand against such violence, and we demand that the authorities take immediate and strict action against those responsible. While we are halting OPD services, emergency care will not be compromised.”

The protest gained additional momentum on Friday evening when the Resident Doctor Association of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla organized a candlelight march. Braving heavy rain, hundreds of doctors participated in the march, which began at Sher-e-Punjab and ended at the DC office. The march was a powerful expression of solidarity with the victim and a call for justice.

Doctors across Himachal Pradesh are united in their demand for a safer working environment and the prompt prosecution of those responsible for the crime in West Bengal. The 24-hour strike serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by medical professionals and the urgent need for measures to protect healthcare workers from violence and abuse.