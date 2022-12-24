Manali: A tourist from Maharashtra died after he fell from a parachute near Manali, district Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Sanjay Shah (30), a resident of Khandala in Maharashtra. He had come to Manali with his friends.

According to reports, the mishap took place near Dobhi after a tourist fell from a parachute while paragliding, killing him on the spot.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead body. The body was taken to a nearby hospital where a post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted on Sunday after which the body will be handed over to his relatives for cremation. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that a case under section 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Patlikuhl police station and further investigation is going on.

Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

