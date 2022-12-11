Shimla: Newly appointed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi in Shimla and distributed sweets to the girls.

Chief Minister Sukhu promised to come out with a comprehensive plan to provide assistance to less privileged students so that they could pursue the higher education of their choice without any hindrance.

He advised the students to set a goal to work hard with a commitment to achieve the same. He said that it would be ensured that students residing in the Ashram get proper facilities

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure proper maintenance of the Ashram so that the girls do not face any inconvenience. He also directed the officers to prepare a detailed plan to help the girls to pursue their higher education.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund to the students who presented a colourful cultural programme on this occasion.