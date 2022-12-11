Party President Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended the ceremony

Shimla: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (58) today became the seventh Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Senior National Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, AICC Incharge for HP Rajeev Shukla, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, Senior National Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Sachin Pilot attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Governor also administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was born on 27th March, 1964 at Village Bhavran in tehsil Nadaun of District Hamirpur.

Started his political career from student politics, Sukhu was elected state President of NSUI from 1989 to 1995. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remained General Secretary, State Youth Congress from 1995 to 1998 and President of the State Youth Congress from 1998 to 2008. He remained Councilor of Municipal Corporation, Shimla twice from 1992 to 97 and 1997 to 2002. He was elected as General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 2008 to 2012 and President of Pradesh Congress Committee in 2013.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2003, re-elected in December 2007 and remained as the Chief Whip of the Congress Legislature Party from 2007 to 2012.

He was re-elected to the thirteenth Vidhan Sabha for the third term in December 2017 and was nominated as Member, Public Undertakings, Privileges and Business Advisory Committees.