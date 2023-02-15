Shimla: To ease traffic congestion and reduce travelling time, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister asked NHAI to construct roads with a futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges.

While reviewing the road projects with NHAI officers, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh asked NHAI to reduce the timeline in preparing DPRs and awarding tenders to ensure the early start of the projects.

Taking up a slow pace of construction work of four laning of Shimla-Matour, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk and Mandi-Pathankot National Highways, CM Sukhu asked the highway authority to accelerate the construction work of the roads.

The Chief Minister directed NHAI to submit the DPR of a bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in the Una district by 25th February.

Chief Minister said that to ensure time-bound sanctions in FRA and FCA cases, the State Government has set up a committee under the Chairmanship of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, with DFO and user agency as members.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Engineer in Chief, PWD Ajay Gupta, Regional Officer of NHAI Abdul Basit and Project Directors of Mandi, Shimla, Palampur and Hamirpur of NHAI were present in the meeting.