Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the digitization of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD & PR) Department as a crucial step in strengthening the rural economy. Presiding over a review meeting of the department, he underscored the importance of streamlining operations through digital means to enhance service delivery to the common people.

The Chief Minister highlighted the successful implementation of the e-family register, which has been mandatory since April 27, 2024. Under this initiative, 18.96 lakh families, constituting 99.84% of the total, have been registered. Additionally, for the first time, livestock registration has been introduced on the same portal from December 2024.

To further improve accessibility and convenience, the state government has established 780 Common Service Centers (CSCs) in Gram Panchayat buildings during 2024-25. These centers provide online services such as Parivar Nakal, marriage certificates, and BPL certificates via the e-Family Portal and e-District Portal. So far, 11,016 Parivar Nakal, 3,595 marriage certificates, and 5,004 BPL certificates have been issued online in the current financial year.

In a significant move to support rural workers, the state government has increased MGNREGA wages by Rs 60 per day, raising them from Rs 240 to Rs 300. As part of this commitment, Rs 201.51 crore has been released as a top-up amount for MGNREGA workers.

The Chief Minister also focused on improving the financial stability of women self-help groups (SHGs). He announced that seven food vans have already been allocated to SHGs, with plans to provide 60 more in the next financial year. Additionally, shops for SHGs will be set up in all new hotels constructed by the Tourism Department and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Furthermore, SHG-produced goods, such as soaps, will be supplied to HPTDC hotels to enhance their earnings.

To enhance market reach, the Chief Minister directed the department to improve the marketing of SHG products and natural farming produce. He highlighted the launch of the Him-ira e-commerce website, which has already started yielding positive results for SHG products. Sukhu instructed officials to accelerate the implementation of all projects and work proactively to ensure that maximum benefits reach the rural population.