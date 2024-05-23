CM Sukhu Accuses Sudhir Sharma of Massive Land Grab and Black Money Dealings, Claims Ex-MLA Bought Rs 10 Crore Worth of Property Under Driver’s Name

Dharamshala – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused former MLA Sudhir Sharma of engaging in a massive land scam involving the purchase of 82 properties using illicit funds. In a stunning disclosure during a public meeting, CM Sukhu claimed that Sharma utilized black money to amass these properties, deceptively registering them under the name of his driver, Nek Ram.

“Sudhir Sharma’s black money has been funnelled into the acquisition of these properties in Dharamshala and surrounding areas. This massive land grab, worth Rs 10 crore, was executed in the name of his driver,” CM Sukhu revealed to supporters in Dharamshala. “It’s implausible that a driver could legitimately possess such wealth. The truth is, Sudhir Sharma has been manipulating the system for his gain.”

The Chief Minister further accused Sharma of owning numerous benami properties in prominent locations such as Dubai, Palampur, Shimla, Manali and Chandigarh.

The public meeting, held in support of Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi, turned into a platform for the Chief Minister to outline the gravity of the corruption allegations. “Sudhir Sharma has over the past three years, been focused on building his empire of illicit properties,” CM Sukhu stated. “His unquenchable thirst for money has led him to pressurize landowners into selling their lands against their will. One landowner even approached me to recount the coercion they faced.”

Highlighting the disconnect between Sharma’s actions and his public duties, the Chief Minister criticized the former MLA’s tenure. “Despite significant government investments in Dharamshala, including a Rs 250 crore milk processing plant and a Rs 500 crore Unity Mall, Sudhir Sharma’s attention was solely on personal enrichment,” CM Sukhu said. “He is a money servant, not a public servant. His actions have betrayed the trust of the people.”

CM Sukhu reassured the public of ongoing investigations that promise further revelations. “Our investigation is in full swing, and the full extent of Sudhir’s dark deeds will soon come to light,” he assured.