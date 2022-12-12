Shimla: Putting rest to all speculations and doubts, newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised to restore the old pension scheme (OPS).

After taking oath on Sunday, CM Sukhu said that the Congress-led state government is committed to fulfilling its promise of a restoration of the old pension scheme.

He said that the Congress-led Government is committed to providing a clean and transparent government. He said, “Being a common man, I understand the problems faced by people at every step and it will be my endeavour to alleviate these.”

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP raised doubts over the implementation of Congress’ poll promises manly OPS. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya turned to the social media site and said that the Congress has won Himachal Pradesh on the promise of implementing the OPS and it’ll be interesting to see how Congress will implement it.

The Congress has won HP on the promise of implementing the OPS. It will be interesting to see how they fulfil this promise because they haven’t implemented it in Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, where the party is still in power. If not, this could be their last term for a long time… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 11, 2022

Malviya twit has also received some interesting replies where users have reminded the BJP leader of promises like Rs. 15 lakhs, 2 cores jobs, black money and a free gas cylinder on Diwali and Holi in Uttar Pradesh.