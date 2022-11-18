Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has emphasized on integrated medical education, in which along with allopathy, homeopathy and ayurveda shall also be included.

“In today’s era, apart from allopathy other traditional medical methods cannot be ruled out,” Governor said in the three-day conference of Fellowship of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (FIAGES) at Atal Auditorium of Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla, today.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that our traditional medical system is thousands of years old, which can help in improving the treatment techniques of the modern days. The Governor said

“Integrated medical techniques can serve mankind in a better way. He urged all the experts to think in this direction and keep all the doors open for discussion.”

Governor lauded the efforts of FIAGES and congratulated the organiser for organising such an event. The conference would train many delegates in basic laparoscopic skills by conducting a fellowship course.