Shimla: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across the State today. The state-level function was organised in Shimla where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from an impressive march past, led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the occasion.

The contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide etc. performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments were also presented on the occasion. Tableaux of the State Tourism Department was adjusted best.