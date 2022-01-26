Shimla: Himachal celebrates 73rd Republic Day with gaiety and fervour across the State. The state-level function was organised in Shimla where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag and took the salute of March Past at the state-level Republic Day function.

The functions were also organised at all district headquarter level in which the chief guests unfurled the Tricolour and paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

The Governor inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past, led by Parade Commander Capt Gurdev Singh from 2 Naga Regiment, Jutogh.

The march past was presented by the contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme Cadets etc. Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments also formed a part of the Republic Day celebration. A drill performance by Naga Regiment was lauded by one and all.

Tableaus of Rural Development and Health and Family Welfare Department were given the first prize jointly. Municipal Corporation Shimla got the second and Tableau of Education Department was given the third prize.

The Governor also honoured Mahatma Gandhi Swasthya Sewa Sansthan, Khaneri (Rampur) in Government Sector and Lion Riyon Dialysis and Health Care Center, New Shimla for their best performance in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.