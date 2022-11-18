Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi students have registered a strong performance in Pre-Placements in the 2022-23 academic year.

As many as 69 Pre-Placements offers have been made already (as on 16th November 2022) to IIT Mandi students during the 2022-23 Academic Year as against 56 offers during the entire 2021-22. The Pre-Placements drive will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, scheduled for 1st December 2022.

The institute has introduced the provision of six months of internships for students which led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships. This directly resulted in a higher number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for Undergraduate students. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Dr. Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, “The provision of strong internships has led to a significant increase in the Pre-Placement Offers for students. Since the drive is still ongoing, these numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. At this point, there is a 23% increase in the PPOs received so far compared to the previous year.”

Further, Dr. Tushar Jain said, “While seeing the Pre-Placement Offers trend, we hope for a successful 2022-23 placement drive. The students from the newly-opened UG programs in 2019, namely Data Science, Engineering Physics, and Bioengineering, will participate in the recruitment drive this year. Students from these branches have also secured PPOs.”

During the ongoing academic year, software analyst and data science sectors accounted for most of the Pre-Placement Offers till date. The Institute has received one international Pre-Placement Offer and is expecting more offers.

The first-time recruiters include Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Uber, Arista Networks, Radisys, ODE, Zomato, Aakash+Byju, Nohara Holdings, and Company: Nohara Holdings, Inc.

The Institute is open to both on-campus and virtual drives. Recruiters can decide on the mode of interview. The Institute is hosting a maximum of one or two companies per day to prevent overlaps and reduce stress among the students.

Multinational corporations including Sprinklr, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Indeed, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Siemens, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, Schrodinger, Walmart, Zomato, Texas Instruments, ODE, Arista Networks, Yum, Radisys, Accenture, Aakash+Byju, Nucleus Software, Western Digital, and Nohara Holdings, Inc, among others participated and made Pre-Placement Offers to IIT Mandi students.