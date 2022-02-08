Mandi: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has advised Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University Mandi to promote traditional activities in Health and Agriculture practices so that society could avail the benefit.

The Governor, while interacting with the teaching faculty and students on Tuesday, emphasized associating the education system with fieldwork and field visits. Arlekar further advised to give more attention to the rich biodiversity of the state and the same should be documented properly with the help of research fellows and locals.

While replying to the student’s query, the Governor stressed on research work in agriculture and allied activities like beekeeping. He said that the University has a vast canvas and can perform much more as it was a young University. He asked to promote herbal gardens, extension activities etc.

“Traditional knowledge should be taken in the forefront and should be included in agenda of the University, the governor added.

He expressed concern over the increasing cases of drug abuse among youths. He appealed to the students to be away from such activities and asked the administration to be more vigilant.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. C.L. Chandan welcomed the Governor at the University. Vice-Chancellor briefed Governor about the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.