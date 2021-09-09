New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind at New Delhi.

The CM invited President to visit Himachal Pradesh to address the special session of Vidhan Sabha being held to mark the 50 years of Statehood celebrations in the state.

He informed the President of India that the government was holding Swarnim Himachal celebrations across the state through various events as the state turned 50 this year on 25 January.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar and Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh were present on the occasion.