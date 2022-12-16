New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar congratulated the State Police for bagging the first position among hilly states in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and third award in the implementation of ICJS ( InterOperable Criminal Justice System).

Himachal has continuously won the CCTNS award for the third year.

The Chief Minister said that good policing practices are necessary for providing a secure and hassle-free environment to the people.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi today and apprised him about the awards won by the State.

Sunil Sharma, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, Chairman H.P. RERA Dr. Shrikant Baldi, ACS Finance Prabodh Saxena, DIG D. K. Chaudhary, and other prominent people were present on occasion.