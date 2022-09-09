Shimla: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited has provided financial assistance to the Spiti Farmer Society, Chicham of Lahaul & Spiti district.

Jitender Kumar, Divisional Retail Head, Shimla Divisional Office, IOC Ltd. handed over the cheque of Rs. 7,23,800 to Kalzang Lade, General Secretary, the Spiti Farmers Society in a presence of Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, on Thursday.

This financial assistance is for scientific and innovative value addition of local highland Barley for livelihood improvement in tribal areas of Spiti valley of the State.

