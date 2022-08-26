Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rameshwar Singh Thakur as the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present on the occasion.

The Governor also administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rakesh Sharma, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Dr. Nain Singh as Members of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Secretary to Governor, Rajesh Sharma conducted the proceedings.