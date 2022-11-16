Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. (HIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative research in the area of Artificial Intelligence, using novel methods leading to solutions that are scalable and can be used by HIL across multiple used cases.

Speaking about the MoU, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “I’m confident that our MoU with Hitachi will strengthen collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership”.

Dr. Kingshuk Banerjee, Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. (HIL) and Head of HIL R&D Centre, said, “It is a pleasure for the Research & Development Centre in Hitachi India to enter an academic collaboration with IIT Mandi given their expertise and enthusiasm they bring to the table. It’s a wonderful opportunity for co-creation and social innovation”.

In addition to the MoU signing, the visit of the team from Hitachi India Research and Development Division to IIT Mandi also involved discussions with various research labs and IIT Mandi IHUB and HCI Foundation, and meetings with faculty members and deans, targeted towards exploring other possible avenues and modes for collaboration.