Chamba – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to Chamba today, announced a slew of development projects, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. However, he did not shy away from criticizing the opposition BJP for their alleged attempts to destabilize the government.

Among the key announcements made by the Chief Minister were financial allocations for a multi-storey parking facility, mini secretariat, and an indoor stadium in Chamba city. Additionally, projects such as the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in Gram Panchayat Udaipur, the beautification of Chamba Chaugan, a heliport in Chamba, and the introduction of sub-tehsil at Saho were highlighted.

Responding to the ongoing political turbulence, Chief Minister Sukhu addressed a gathering at Chamba Chaugan, expressing confidence in the mandate given to the Congress government by the people. He lashed out at the BJP’s alleged modus operandi of attempting to snatch power and questioned the financial backers of rebel MLAs currently residing in luxury accommodations.

“The truth will prevail at last; the people of the State can’t be cheated by shifting loyalties, and the people will never forgive the politics of horse-trading,” the Chief Minister remarked, highlighting the resilience of the state’s electorate against what he termed as attempts at destabilization by the BJP.

He asserted, “As long as I am there, every door of corrupt practices will be closed. The BJP tried to destabilize the government with money power, but the people of the State won’t be swayed.”

Chief Minister Sukhu, emphasizing his dedication to public service, stated, “I have risen from an ordinary family to be here today. I have no greed for power; my sole intention is to serve the last person standing in the queue, to work for the welfare of every section of society, particularly those who have no one to look after.”

Addressing the budgetary provisions, he highlighted its agrarian focus, supporting women, children, youth, and farmers. The Chief Minister outlined initiatives such as a Rs 60 increase in the wages of MNREGA workers, higher procurement prices for cow and buffalo milk, and provisions for the elderly’s medical treatment.

The Chief Minister also disclosed the allocation of Rs 180 crore for the Chamba Medical College, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities for the people of the region.