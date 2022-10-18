Shimla: Ahead of the state assembly elections, the State Taxes and Excise Department has seized 2.10 lakhs liters of illegal liquor.

Excise Commissioner Yunus informed that the raid was conducted in the border areas and seized 1,88,000 liters of raw liquor and 50 litres of Lahan from Gagwal and Chak Terian villages.

This inspection was conducted with the combined effort of the Excise Department Punjab, Himachal Police and Punjab Police.

In another case, Excise Dept destroyed 22000 liters of liquor filled in drums, tire tubes, and plastic gallons of raw liquor prepared on the spot in Khara Forest of Paonta Sahib tehsil in district Sirmaur, Yunus further said.

State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said that in view of the elections, no illegal liquor business would be allowed to flourish in the state. Excise Commissioner said

“The department has constituted a task force for checking the manufacturing and supply of illicit liquor. These teams would conduct surprise inspections under the Excise Act.”

Excise Commissioner Yunus informed that in view of the elections, the department is adopting the policy of zero tolerance towards illicit liquor in the state. Any kind of complaint related to liquor can be made on toll-free number 1800-180-8062, e-mail: [email protected] or WhatsApp number-9418611339.