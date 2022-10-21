Shimla: A 21-year-old girl has allegedly been murdered by an unknown person in Rampur Bushahr, district Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Negi (21), daughter of Tikkam Negi and resident of Kunni village. She was studying in Government Post Graduate College, Rampur Bushahr in her second year.

According to police, the girl had gone to Kotla village for some personal work. While returning home she was talking to her mother on phone. After a few minutes, the call was disconnected.

After this, her mother tried to call her back several times but she did not pick up the phone. This made her mother suspicious and she went towards Kotla village to check on her daughter.

However, she was shocked to find the dead body of her daughter on the roadside. She immediately informed the villagers and the police.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The body was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri for postmortem.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Bushahr Chander Shekhar confirmed the report. He said that there are some injury marks on her body. DSP said that the exact cause of death will be revealed after the postmortem and the accused will be arrested soon.