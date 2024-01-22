Rising Wave of Drug-Related Activities Spurs Unprecedented Crackdown: 42% Surge in NDPS Cases in 2023; 26% Increase in Heroin Seizures

Shimla – In an unwavering effort to combat the growing threat of drug trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police have launched an aggressive crackdown, achieving significant milestones in their fight against the illicit drug trade. The latest reports indicate a comprehensive approach to eliminate the drug menace, with a focus on both apprehension and dismantling the financial foundations of the trade.

The police have successfully attached assets worth a staggering Rs 13.51 crore in 23 cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) offenses. These assets, acquired through illegal means, are now set to be confiscated, marking a crucial moment in the state’s ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.

This substantial crackdown is part of a broader strategy adopted by the state police to curb the rising wave of drug-related activities. The year 2023 witnessed a staggering 42% increase in the registration of cases under the NDPS Act compared to the previous year. A record-breaking 2147 cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with Shimla Police taking the lead.

The police authorities are grappling with a surge in heroin, smack, and powdered poppy seizures, indicating a deep-rooted challenge in the region. The data also exposes a 40% rise in arrests of individuals involved in drug trafficking, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

In an assertive move against the drug trade, the Himachal Pradesh Police released detailed statistics outlining their significant achievements in the fight against narcotics. The year 2023 witnessed a remarkable 26% increase in the seizure of heroin, along with a doubling of the amounts of smack and powdered poppy compared to the previous year. Notably, a substantial 40% surge in the arrests of criminals involved in drug trafficking further highlights the proactive measures taken by the police to curb the drug menace and bring perpetrators to justice.

The stringent actions taken by the Himachal Pradesh Police reflect a multi-faceted approach, focusing not only on arrests but also on dismantling the economic foundations that fuel the drug trade. The state is sending a clear message that it will spare no effort to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, taking decisive steps to create a drug-free environment. The ongoing crackdown is likely to serve as a deterrent to those involved in drug trafficking, further strengthening the resolve of law enforcement agencies in the region.