Shimla: Action against illegal liquor is going on by the Special Task Force of State Taxes and Excise Department and in its raids in different parts of the state, the Excise Dept has seized 1187 litres of illicit liquor.

The raids were conducted in Baddi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Mandi, Hamirpur and Nurpur.

Excise Commissioner Yunus informed that a total of 1425 bottles of liquor were recovered in this operation. Apart from this, 132 liters of lahan has also been seized and destroyed.

All the licensed premises located in the state are being inspected by the department, he added. “Instructions have been issued to all licensees to work according to the Excise Rules and the provisions made there under,” he said.

The Commissioner said that taking a tough stand against the violation of rules, the department has suspended three licenses (L-1, L-13) of liquor wholesalers. The department has so far taken action as per rules by taking possession of 2,19,325 liters of illicit liquor during the Model Code of Conduct.

Yunus informed that strict action is being taken against the illegal liquor trade under the Excise Act. “Control room has been established at the headquarters level. The department is keeping a close watch on all bottling plants, distilleries, breweries and wholesale warehouses located in the state,” he added.

He said that complaints related to illicit liquor can be made on the Toll-free number 1800-180-8062, [email protected] or WhatsApp number-9418611339.