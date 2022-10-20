Shimla: After Congress, BJP and CPIM announced their candidates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced its second list of 54 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Till now AAP had announced a total of 58 candidates.

This list has been issued and approved by AAP State President Surjit Thakur and State Party Incharge Harjot Bains.

AAP, which plans to emerge as a third option in the state was the first party to announce its candidates for the elections.

Before this, the party had announced four candidates that include former Youth Congress President Manish Thakur from Paonta Sahib, Dr Rajan Sushant from Fatehpur, Umakant Dogra from Nagrota and Sudarshan Jaspa from Lahaul and Spiti.

The party has fielded Advocate Gita Nand Thakur against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from the Seraj constituency.

Former minister and BJP leader Ravinder Singh Ravi has been granted a ticket from Sullah constituency. The party has also fielded three women as their candidates from Sundernagar, Bhoranj and Solan seats.