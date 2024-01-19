In a significant move toward enhancing the business environment and employment prospects in Himachal Pradesh, the government has introduced two groundbreaking online portals – the Online Factory Registration Information System (OFRIS) and the Employment Exchange Management Information System (EEMIS).

The OFRIS portal aims to simplify the registration process for factories, as well as the issuance and renewal of factory licenses and approval for building plans. Users can now access real-time data on the status and progress of their applications, marking a substantial improvement in transparency and efficiency.

Health, Labour, and Employment Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil emphasized the government’s commitment to creating ample employment opportunities for the state’s youth during a recent review meeting. The OFRIS initiative aligns with the government’s broader goal of fostering an “ease of doing business in Himachal,” resulting in expedited approval processes for factory licenses and related permits.

In tandem with OFRIS, the EEMIS portal has been introduced to facilitate online registration for job seekers. The portal not only provides job information but also offers a range of benefits such as confirmation of registration through SMS, online issuance of employment certificates, and categorization of registered users based on qualifications.

Minister Shandil highlighted the positive response from the youth, who appreciate the convenience of accessing job-related information through the online portal, eliminating the need for frequent visits to employment exchange offices. Employers are also mandated to register on the EEMIS portal, and those complying receive fresh licenses. The portal allows employers to regularly update vacancy information, providing a real-time database of job opportunities and ‘Rozgaar Melas’ (employment fairs) taking place across the state.

Moreover, the EEMIS portal categorizes available jobs across various sectors, such as Information Technology, Management, Hospitality, and more. Job seekers can apply based on their qualifications and preferences, streamlining the recruitment process. The portal also informs registered users about upcoming employment events through SMS.

Minister Shandil shared plans for introducing a new feature that will provide insights into the number of employment opportunities offered each month, further enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of the state’s employment initiatives.