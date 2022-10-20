Maheshwar gets a ticket from Kullu

Shimla: In a surprising move, BJP has shifted four-time MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala to Dehra from Jawalamukhi constituency.

Dhawala won in 1998, 2003, 2007 and in 2017 from the Jawalamukhi seat. However, this time, BJP has fielded Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi.

BJP on Thursday announced six more candidates for the upcoming general elections which the party has replaced Dhawala with Ravinder Singh Ravi.

Also Read: BJP announces candidates on 62 seats

Being unhappy over not being named the candidate in the first list, Dhawala on Wednesday said that he will be contesting the elections whether BJP grants him a ticket or not. He was ready to contest elections as an independent candidate.

Apart from this, BJP has fielded Prof Ram Kumar from Haroli. He will be competing against Congress’ Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

The party has also fielded former MLA Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Badsar and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC) constituencies.

BJP had announced the list of its 62 candidates on Wednesday. All the candidates have been approved by the Central Election Committee of the party. With this, BJP becomes the first party to announce all 68 candidates for the upcoming elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12 in one session.

Meanwhile, Congress is yet to announce its remaining candidates. The party had announced 46 candidates for the elections.