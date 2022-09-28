Shimla: After Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Working President Harsh Mahajan joined BJP, HPCC President and Member of Parliament (MP) Pratibha Singh said that he has betrayed the party and people of the state will not forgive him.

In a statement, Congress state President said that the party has always treated him with respect and today when the party needed him the most, he chose to ditch for BJP.

Pratibha said that it is very surprising that he left the party just before the elections.

She said that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh always respected Harsh Mahajan and now he is claiming that just like Delhi, mother and son are running the Congress party in the state.

“This statement is very irresponsible and offensive,” said Pratibha.

“Congress has always given him the opportunity to contest in the elections but he kept running away from elections. Despite this, he was given important responsibilities in the Congress government,” she added.

Singh also accused BJP of sabotaging the opposition parties and said neither the party nor its workers’ morale will be affected if any leader leaves the party.

Pratibha Singh said that Congress will contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with full strength and will form the government in the state.

She also urged the party workers to work with full dedication.