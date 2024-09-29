Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh voiced her support on Saturday for the identification of migrants entering the state, citing security concerns, but distanced herself from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology and approach. Singh’s remarks come after a controversy erupted following her son and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh’s statement about making identity cards mandatory for street vendors, which the party has since dismissed.

While speaking to the media in Delhi, Pratibha Singh emphasized that identifying migrants is important for the state’s internal security. “Identification of outsiders should be done to know the purpose of their visit, keeping in view the internal security of the state,” she said. However, she clarified that this does not align with the BJP’s methods.

Singh further remarked that the Congress leadership is mindful of public sentiment. “During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi emphasized leaving hatred behind and spreading love, which is what we always adhere to,” she added, reflecting the party’s broader vision of inclusivity.

This controversy follows protests in various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the issue of migrant registration. The state-based organisations have been protesting from the last one month and demanding verification of migrants and the dissolution of the Waqf Board. On Saturday as well, Hindu outfits staged rallies in districts like Hamirpur and Mandi. Concerns were raised over alleged illegal encroachments and the increasing presence of undocumented immigrants.

Demonstrators also submitted a memorandum to the Mandi Deputy Commissioner, urging the state government to take strict action to prevent illegal activities and dissolve the Waqf Board, accusing it of encroaching on local lands.

Pratibha Singh criticized the BJP’s role in the growing unrest, blaming the party for disturbing the peace of the state. “Himachal Pradesh, known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’, has always been peaceful. Such incidents never used to occur here. The welfare and security of the people are our top priorities,” Singh stated.

She accused the BJP of using these tactics to create unrest. “Rumors are being spread, and we strongly condemn such actions. We differ from the BJP’s ideology and style of working, and we do not approve of their methods,” Singh added, urging the public to reject divisive politics.

The Himachal Pradesh government has clarified that no decision has been taken to make identity cards mandatory for street vendors, countering the earlier claims made by Vikramaditya Singh.