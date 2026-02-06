BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan on Friday underlined the strategic importance of the proposed Pangi–Leh road corridor, stating that the route is crucial for strengthening India’s defence preparedness. He raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, drawing attention to both national security concerns and the long-standing isolation of Pangi Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Mahajan told the House that Pangi Valley in Chamba district is a tribal-dominated region with a population of over 25,000, which remains cut off from the rest of the country for nearly eight months every year due to seasonal and fragile road connectivity. He said this prolonged isolation not only affects the daily lives of residents but also limits access to healthcare, education and other essential services.

Emphasising the defence angle, the MP said the Chamba–Killar–Leh corridor holds significant strategic value as it begins near the Pathankot Cantonment, a major defence hub, and passes close to sensitive border areas. He pointed out that while NH-154A connects Pathankot to Chamba and a seasonal road exists up to Killar, a crucial 52-kilometre stretch towards Leh is yet to be developed.

Once this missing link is completed, Mahajan said, the distance from Pathankot to Leh would reduce from around 800 kilometres to about 450 kilometres, while the distance to Kargil would come down from nearly 1,000 kilometres to around 550 kilometres. He added that the corridor would serve as a strong alternative to the Manali–Leh route, reduce dependence on a single axis and significantly improve defence logistics, emergency troop movement and medical evacuation.

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted the developmental potential of all-weather connectivity to Pangi Valley. He said year-round road access would help boost tourism, create local employment opportunities and strengthen the regional economy, while ending the geographical isolation faced by the tribal population.

As a permanent solution, Harsh Mahajan suggested upgrading the Chamba–Killar road into an all-weather route and constructing the proposed 8.5-kilometre-long Cheni Pass tunnel. He urged the central government to declare the Chamba–Killar–Leh corridor a strategic defence route and entrust its construction and maintenance to the Border Roads Organization.

Mahajan expressed confidence that the project would not only improve the quality of life in border and tribal areas but also improve the country’s overall strategic preparedness.